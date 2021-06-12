Margaret Hally (nee Walsh), Newcastle & Rathcormack

Margaret Hally (nee Walsh)

Late of Newcastle, Clonmel, formerly of Rathcormack, Co. Waterford and following a long career nursing in St. Luke’s Hospital, Clonmel, passed away peacefully in the tender care of the staff at Padre Pio Rest Home, Cappoquin.

Predeceased by her brothers Martin and Maurice. Deeply regretted by her beloved husband Tommy, very sadly missed by her brothers John and Robert, sisters Ellen Jones and Mary Drohan, sisters-in-law Maureen Maloney and Margaret Walsh, her nephews Seamus and Sean Drohan, her nieces Louise and Mairead Walsh, grandnieces and grandnephews, extended family, neighbours and many friends. May She Rest In Peace.

Removal to the Church of Our Lady of the Assumption, Newcastle, arriving at 11.30am for Requiem Mass on Monday 14th June 2021 followed by burial in the adjoining Cemetery, Newcastle.

Those who cannot attend can watch live via the Ardfinnan livestream service www.churchservices.tv/ardfinnan and click on the tab: Newcastle.

