Margaret Hally nee Byrne, Clonmel.

Elm Park, Clonmel.

Deeply regretted by her husband Jady, daughters Mary, Veronica (Fitzgerald), and Margaret (Bruton), sons James and Desmond, brothers Patrick and Kevin, sisters Angela (Wall) and Teresa (Garrett), grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sons-in-law Francis, Brian and Roy and daughter-in-law Denise.

Reposing at Condon’s Funeral Parlour on Saturday evening from 6pm to 7pm.

Funeral Mass will be held in St Oliver’s Church on Sunday at 12 noon with burial afterwards in St Patrick’s Cemetery.

