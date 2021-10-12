Margaret Hallinan (nee Barrett), Cahir

Knockmorris, Cahir.

Margaret passed away peacefully in the exceptional care of the staff at St. Theresa’s Hospital Clogheen.

She will be very sadly missed by her loving husband Thady, daughter’s Siobhán and Geraldine, sons Thomas, Patrick and John, grandchildren Dominique, Alana, Kayleigh, Camyron, Kyle, Sam, Isaac, Charlie, J.T., Tianna, Niamh, Harriet and Sorcha, daughters in law., sons in law, brothers Bill and John, sisters in law, brother in law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Funeral arriving to St. Bartholomew’s Church Knockgraffon on Wednesday afternoon for mass at 2.30pm after which Margaret will be laid to rest in Knockgraffon cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations if desired to the Friends of St. Theresa’s Hospital Clogheen.

