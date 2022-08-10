Margaret Grennan nee Johnson, Sligo, Nenagh and Banagher

Faughts, Dunally, Sligo, Nenagh and Banagher, Co. Offaly.

Died peacefully at home in the loving care of her husband and children on the 9th August 2022.

She will be sadly missed by her husband, Eamonn and her children Mairéad, Eamonn, Eiméar and Óisín; her sisters Rosemary and Veronica, her brothers Basil and Brian; her grandchildren James, Conor, Ailbhe, Finn, Róisín, Sadhbh, Méabh, Conor, Féilim, Saoirse and Cian; her sisters-in-law Maureen and Mary and her life-long friend Cathleen; and, her extended family and friends.

May her gentle soul be at rest

We wish to thank Dr. Frank Hayes and Olivia, Nicholson’s Pharmacy and all of the Community Nurses.

Reposing at her home on Thursday 11th August from 5pm until 8pm.

Funeral Mass will take place at St. Rynagh’s Church, Banagher, Co. Offaly at 2pm on Friday 12th August, with burial immediately afterwards, in St. Rynagh’s Cemetery, Banagher.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired to North West Hospice, Sligo c/o Seán Feehily’s Funeral Home, Carron Cross, Sligo at www.feehilys.ie/pay.

Funeral Mass will be livestreamed at; https://www.churchservices.tv/banagher