Margaret Gleeson Nee McLoughney

Lordspark, Rathcabbin.

Peacefully at Tullamore Hospital surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her parents Bridget and Ned, brother Sean and daughter-in-law Breda. Sadly missed and deeply regretted by her husband Lar, sons Barry and Ollie, daughters Clare and Kathleen, sisters Alice, Maureen, Pauline and Geraldine, grandchildren Brian, Rory, Moya, Isa, Katerina and Alana, daughter-in-law Elaine, sons-in-law Denis and Willie, brothers-in-law, nieces and nephews,relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at her son Barry’s home Lordspark, Rathcabbin this Sunday evening from 4p.m to 7 p.m.

Funeral arriving to Our Lady Queen of Ireland Church, Rathcabbin on Monday morning at 10:45 a.m for mass at 11 a.m.

Burial afterwards at Bonoham cemetery.

Family flowers only. House private on Monday morning please.

Mass can be viewed : Home – Premier AV Productions