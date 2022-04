Beechpark, Cahir

Margaret passed away peacefully at Beaumont Hospital Dublin. Predeceased by her beloved daughter Tracey, sisters Mary B and Teresa. She will be very sadly missed by her loving son Brendan, daughter Karen, sister Dolores, brother in law Christy, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Funeral mass on Wednesday afternoon in St. Mary’s Church, Cahir at 2.30pm with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.