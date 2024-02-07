Margaret Doherty, Thurles

Rossestown, Thurles.

Unexpectedly, after a short illness.

Predeceased by her parents Joe and Margaret, brother Oliver.

Deeply regretted by her loving family; devoted and long term partner Pierre, sister Mary (Flynn), brothers John, Eddie and Francis, nephews, nieces, sisters-in-law, Pierre’s family Yvonne, Mich, Lynda and Aidy, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

Reposing in Hugh Ryan’s Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles on Friday from 5pm to 7pm.

Funeral cortége will leave her residence on Saturday to arrive at the Cathedral of the Assumption, Thurles at 10.30am for Requiem Mass at 11am.

Burial afterwards in St Patrick’s Cemetery, Thurles.

Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to Mo Chara Animal Rescue.