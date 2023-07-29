Margaret Denmead nee Nugent, Clonmel

Western Park, Clonmel.

Died 28th July 2023, peacefully at Tipperary University Hospital

Predeceased by her husband Anthony-

Sadly missed by her loving sons Robert and Brendan, daughter Claire, daughter-in-law Ann, grandchildren, great-grandchild, sister-in-law Mary (Hally), nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at O’Donoghue’s Funeral Home, Kickham Street, Clonmel, on Monday evening from 5pm to 7pm.

On Tuesday 1st August, Margaret’s Funeral will arrive at St. Mary’s Church, Irishtown at 11:50am for Requiem Mass at 12 noon, which can be viewed at www.churchservices.tv/clonmel

Burial immediately afterwards in St. Patrick’s Cemetery