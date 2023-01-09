Margaret Delaney (Née Talbot), Moyne

Killoran, Moyne.

Peacefully at her sons residence, surrounded by her loving family.

Predeceased by her husband William and sister Mary (Babs Connaughton).

Deeply regretted by her daughter Geraldine, son Gerard, grand-daughter Hannah, daughter-in-law Tara, nephews Aidan and Declan, niece Miriam, brother-in-law Paddy, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing in Hugh Ryan’s Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles, on Tuesday, 10th Jan, from 5pm to 7pm.

Arriving at St. Mary’s Church, Moyne, on Wednesday, 11th Jan, at 11am for Requiem Mass at 11.30am.

Burial afterwards in St Mary’s cemetery, Moyne.