Boulick, Gortnahoe, Thurles

Reposing at Doyle’s Funeral Home, Urlingford on Wednesday evening from 5 o’clock until 7.30 followed by removal to the Church of St. Oliver and St. Patrick Glengoole arriving at 8.30.

Requiem Mass on Thursday morning at 11.30 followed by burial in Our Lady and St. Kevin’s Church Cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Friends of Tipperary University Hospital Clonmel.

House private please.