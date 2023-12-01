Margaret Caulfield nee O’Neill, Clonmel

Slievenamon Road and formerly Ard Fatima, Clonmel, Co Tipperary.

Margaret passed away peacefully at Tipperary University Hospital on Friday morning in the presence of her loving family. Pre-deceased by her sister Babby and most recently her husband Alan, she will be sadly missed by her daughters Pamela, Rebecca and Karen, sons Wayne and Stephen, grandchildren Lorna, Shane, Adam, Chloe, Dean, Leah, Aaron, Megan, Orlaith, Liam, Jamie, Ryan, Kayden and Sadie, great-grandchildren Ayla, Ari and Millie, brothers Michael, John and Stephen, sister Carol (Gearon), sons-in-law Tony, Bernard & James, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

May She Rest in Peace

Reposing at Condons Funeral Parlour, Clonmel on Sunday evening from 5.00pm to 7.00pm.

Removal on Monday to Ss. Peter & Paul’s Church. Funeral Mass on arrival at 1.00pm.

Those who cannot attend can watch live via the Ss. Peter & Paul’s Church livestream service www.churchservices.tv/clonmelpeterpaul.

Burial will take place afterwards in St Patrick’s Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired to Tipperary University Hospital Palliative Care.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a h-Anam Dílis

Messages of condolence may be left on the Condon’s Funeral Directors Facebook page.