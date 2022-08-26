Margaret Carroll, (Née Mounsey), Nenagh and Cloughjordan

Coolbawn, Nenagh and formerly of Elysium House, Cloughjordan

August 26th 2022, peacefully, at home, surrounded by her loving family.

Predeceased by her parents Bob and Sarah Mounsey, beloved wife of Brendan and much loved mother of Ivan, Sarah, Olivia, Michael and Jane.

Sadly missed by her loving family, son-in-law Barry Wallace, Ivan’s partner Charlene Duane, Sarah’s partner Michael Quigley, Michael’s girlfriend Niamh Harrington, her much loved grandchildren Robert, Isabel, Iarlaith and George, her brothers Robert, Seamus, Liam and John, mother-in-law Sarah Carroll, uncle Roger Mounsey, aunts Sr. Sally Mounsey and Susan Kelly, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing on Sunday, at her home (E45 TK37), from 3.30pm until 7pm. Funeral arriving on Monday, to St. Barron’s Church, Kilbarron, for Funeral Mass at 12 noon, followed by burial in Kilbarron Cemetery.

House private on Monday morning please.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu to Milford Care Centre https://www.milfordcarecentre.ie/

May her gentle soul Rest in Peace.