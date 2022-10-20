Margaret Cahill nee Ely, London and Cooleeney

London and formerly Cooleeney, Moyne.

In her 90th year.

Peacefully in Cloisters Care Home, London. Predeceased by her parents Margaret and Henry Ely, sisters Norah Delaney, Katie Alexander (Moyne) and Ann Caton, brothers Martin (Newhill, Two Mile Borris), John and George.

Deeply regretted by her nephews, nieces, grand-nephews, grand-nieces, relatives, great neighbours in London and many friends.

Reposing in Hugh Ryan’s Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles on Saturday from 5pm to 7pm.

Arriving at Our Lady & St Kevin’s Church, Littleton on Sunday at 11.30am for Requiem Mass at 12 noon.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.