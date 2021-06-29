Margaret Brennan nee Fryday, Coalbrook and Golden

Coalbrook, Thurles and formerly Ballinamona, Golden, Cashel.

Predeceased by her husband James.

Sadly missed by her sons Damien, James, John, Paul, Noel & Declan, daughters Cora, June & Martina, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours & friends.

Rest in Peace

Due to current restrictions house strictly private. Margaret’s funeral will leave her son James residence New Birmingham (E41 EY66) on Wednesday morning for Funeral Mass in the Church of the Assumption, Ballingarry at 11.30 followed by burial in Ballintemple, Dundrum, Co. Tipperary. Mass can be viewed online at www.twitch.tv/patcorbettlive

