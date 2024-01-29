Margaret Bracken nee Comerford, Kildare and Templetouhy

Ryevale Lawns, Leixlip, Co. Kildare and late of Templetouhy, Thurles.

January 26th 2024, peacefully, at Connolly Hospital, Blanchardstown, after a long illness, bravely borne. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Gerry, son David, daughter Kate, sister Bridget (Mulcahy), brother Jerry, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Rest In Peace

Reposing at Oliver Reilly’s Funeral Home, Leinster St., Maynooth on Tuesday from 4pm – 8pm.

Removal on Wednesday from Margaret’s residence at 10.30am to arrive at The Church of Our Lady’s Nativity, Leixlip for 11am funeral mass, followed by burial in Confey Cemetery.

The Funeral Mass can be viewed live on https://churchmedia.tv/our-ladys-nativity

Family flowers only please.

House private please.