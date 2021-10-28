Margaret Bourke (nee Coman), Thurles & Boherlahan

Margaret Bourke nee Coman

The Heath, Thurles and formerly Boherlahan, Cashel.

Unexpectedly. Predeceased by her parents Paddy and Kitty. Will be sadly missed by her loving family; devoted husband John, son Michael, daughter Catriona, sisters Anna and Sr Breda, brothers Jim and Phil, nephews, nieces, brothers in law Thomas and Jim, sisters in law Breda, Mary and Theresa, cousins, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

Reposing in Hugh Ryan’s Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles on Saturday 30th October from 5pm to 7pm.

Arriving at the Cathedral of the Assumption, Thurles on Sunday 31st October at 10.30am for Requiem Mass at 11am.

Burial afterwards in St Patrick’s cemetery, Thurles.

The mass can be viewed at www.thurlesparish.ie

Add Your Condolence Below

Please use the condolence box below. Your message will be held for review before being published. Enter your name as you wish it displayed, you are not required to fill in email subject, then press send.

If you are viewing this on the Tipp FM app, please visit our website to leave a condolence