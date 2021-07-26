Margaret ‘Atty’ Ryan (nee Fogarty), Ballycahill

Margaret (Atty) Ryan (Casey) nee Fogarty

Moyaliffe, Ballycahill, Thurles, Co. Tipperary.

Beloved wife of the late Ned. Deeply regretted by her daughters Margaret, Sally, Bridget, Mary and Martina, sons Tommy, Paddy and Eamon, sons in law, daughters in law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, brother Paddy, sisters in law Dolores, Mary, Maura and Peggy, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her home on Tuesday evening July 27th from 5pm to 7pm for family and friends.

Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 12 noon in St. Mary’s Church, Drombane, followed by burial in Kilvalure Cemetery.

The mass will be livestreamed on https://churchcamlive.ie/upperchurchdrombane-parish/

Please adhere to Government guidelines regarding social distancing and face mask wearing.

