Margaret Ann Hanly nee Corcoran, Thurles and Borrisoleigh

Ikerrin Court, Thurles and formerly Glenbreeda, Borrisoleigh.

Peacefully, in the care of the Staff of St Theresa’s Nursing Home, Cashel.

Predeceased by her husband Jim and sister Theresa.

Deeply regretted by her loving family, sisters Eileen, Mary and Lil, brothers Michael, Fr Jim and Fr Tim (both Perth Australia), nephews John and Matt, nieces Catherine and Mary, sister-in-law Ann, brother-in-law Jim, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

Reposing in Hugh Ryan’s Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles on Monday from 5.30pm to 7pm. Arriving at the Cathedral of the Assumption, Thurles at 7.45pm.

Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 11am with burial afterwards in St Brigid’s Cemetery, Borrisoleigh.

The mass will be livestreamed on www.thurlesparish.ie

Family flowers only, donations if desired to the Parkinson’s Association Ireland.

Add Your Condolence Below

Please use the condolence box below. Your message will be held for review before being published. Enter your name as you wish it displayed, you are not required to fill in email subject, then press send.

If you are viewing this on the Tipp FM app, please visit our website to leave a condolence