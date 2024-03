Annfield, Bouladuff, Thurles.

Reposing at Kennedy’s Funeral Home Borrisoleigh (E41 VX81) on Friday from 4.30 to 7pm.

Removal on Saturday to the Church of St. Laurence O’Toole Munroe (E41 RC96) for requiem Mass at 11.30am followed by interment in St. Michael’s Cemetery, Bouladuff.

http://www.drominch.com/

No flowers please and donations if desired to the Milford Care Centre.

House private on Saturday morning please.