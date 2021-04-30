Marc Loughnane, Shinrone and Roscrea

Barna, Shinrone, Co. Offaly and formerly of Roscrea.

Peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family.

Pre-deceased by his father Harry.

Deeply regretted by his mother Mary, brothers Richard, Kevin, Terrence and Dean, sister Ann, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, good neighbours and large circle of friends. RIP.

Private removal from his residence on Saturday morning at 11 o’clock travelling to Shannon Crematorium for private cremation at 12 noon.

Marc’s Cremation Service can be viewed on www.shannoncrematorium.com

