Mamie Hartery nee Lyons, Carrick on Suir

Late of Figlash, Carrick on Suir.

Died 30th January 2022.

Deeply regretted by her loving husband Willie, son Maurice, daughters Colette and Majella, sisters Madge, Breda and Jackie, brothers Ben, Martin, Joe, Tony, Ray, Davy and Jason, grandchildren Aimee, John, Will and Tim, sons-in-law Alan and James, daughters-in-law Margaret, Special friend Mary, nieces, nephews relatives and friends. may she rest in peace.

Arriving at Ballyneale Church for requiem mass on Wednesday at 11.30am followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery.

Family flowers only please.

