Maisie O’Reilly nee Whelan, Nenagh and Loughlinstown

Belleen, Nenagh and late of Achill Road, Loughlinstown, Co. Dublin.

December 11th 2023

Predeceased by her husband Tommy.

Deeply regretted by her loving daughter’s Catherine, Geraldine & Mary sons Tommy & Paul , brother’s Dick & Matt, sisters Lily & Bridie, sons in law Martin, David, Tony & the late Sam, daughters in law Linda & Annmarie grandchildren Coilin, Tommy, Richie, Katie, Amy, Cian, Beth, Nyawanga & great granddaughter Aibhlinn, granddaughter in law Cliona, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephew’s nieces, relatives and many friends.

May she rest in peace.

Reposing at her home in Belleen (E45CK18) on Thursday evening from 5pm to 7pm.

Funeral arriving to the church of St. Columbanus , Loughlinstown (A96E9H6) on Friday morning at 10.45 for Funeral Mass at 11 am followed by burial in Deansgrange cemetery.