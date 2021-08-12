Máirín Heslin, Cashel & Dublin

Dualla, Cashel, Co. Tipperary and formerly of Glasnevin, Dublin,

August 11th 2021, peacefully at home surrounded by her family.

Deeply regretted by her husband Oliver (Ryan), children Alice, Neil and Mel, sister Aideen, brothers Pádraic and Finbarr, sister-in-law, brothers-in-law, uncles, aunts, cousins, nephews, nieces and a wide circle of wonderful friends.

May She Rest In Peace.

Due to Government restrictions and public health guidelines for Covid-19, family only Funeral Mass will take place in Our Lady Of Fatima Church Dualla on Sunday at 12.00am and can be viewed on http://funeralslive.ie/mairinheslin/ followed by Burial in adjoining Cemetery.

No flowers please, donations if desired to South Tipperary Hospice Movement and The Irish Cancer Society.

