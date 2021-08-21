Mairéad Sweeney (nee Mulcahy), Cashel

The Moate, Ardmayle, Cashel, Co. Tipperary.

Due to Government restrictions on Covid-19 family only Funeral Mass takes place on Tuesday in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Boherlahan at 11.30am and can be viewed on http://funeralslive.ie/mairead-sweeney/ followed by Burial in Ardmayle Cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Oncology Ward, Tipperary University Hospital, Clonmel.

