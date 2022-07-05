Mairéad Ryan (Née De Veale), Thurles & Holycross

Ballybeg, Littleton, Thurles and formerly Holycross.

Peacefully at home in the loving care of her family.

Predeceased by her daughter Nóirín and her beloved husband Pat. Sadly missed by her children Tomás, Reidín (Corcoran), Máire, Síle, Neans (O’Donnell), Gearóid, Eibhlín (O’Brien) and Bernadette (Holland), her seventeen cherished grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, sons-in-law Barry, Brian, Kevin, Tony and Séamus, daughters-in-law Claire and Miriam, sisters-in-law Helen and Margaret, brothers-in-law Donal and Michael, nieces, nephews, dear cousins and friends.

Reposing in Hugh Ryan’s Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles on Wednesday, 6th July, from 5pm to 7pm.

Arriving at St Kevin’s Church, Littleton on Thursday, 7th July, at 11am for Requiem Mass at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a hanam dílis.