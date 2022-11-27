Mairéad Hickey nee King, Ballylooby an Ballinskelligs

New Burgess Ballylooby and late of Kilcoran and Ballinskelligs Co. Kerry.

Mairéad (in her 103rd year), passed away peacefully in the wonderful care of all at St. Martha’s Toureen. Predeceased by her husband Billy, sisters Evelyn, Cáit, May and Una.

She will be very sadly missed by her loving son Liam, daughter Julie, son in law Frank, daughter in law Karen, grandchildren Aisling, Brian, Aoife and Ciara, nephews, niece, extended family neighbours and friends

Reposing at her home on Monday evening from 4pm to 7pm.

Removal on Tuesday morning at 11.30am to arrive at St. Kieran’s Church Ballylooby for Funeral Mass at 12 noon, after which she will be laid to rest in the adjoining cemetery.