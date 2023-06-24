Mai Elliott nee Ryan, Dublin and Nenagh.

Clontarf, Dublin and formerly of McDonagh Street, Nenagh.

Died on June 22nd 2023, peacefully, at The Fairview Community Unit, Dublin.

Predeceased by her parents Tommy and Josephine, sister Breda and brother Dan.

Sadly missed by her loving husband Brendan, sister Joan (Geaney), brothers Tomás and John, brother-in-law Francis, sister-in-law Margaret, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Funeral arriving on Sunday to St. Mary of the Rosary Church, Nenagh at 7pm.

Funeral Mass on Monday at11am, followed by burial in Lisboney Cemetery.

Mai’s Funeral Mass can be viewed on www.nenaghparish.ie

May she Rest in Peace.