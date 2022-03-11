Maeve Ryan, (nee Hogan), Nenagh

Ballycraggan, Puckane, Nenagh and formerly of Pearse Street, Nenagh, March 11th 2022, peacefully, in the wonderful care of the staff of Nenagh Hospital and Bushy Park Nursing Home.

Predeceased by her beloved husband Timmie, sister Margaret, brothers Paddy, Cyril and Billy, loving mother of Marie (Coen), Patricia (Flannery), Jim, Noel, Kieran and Timothy. Sadly missed by her loving family, sisters Ann (Griffin), Gay (McKenna) and Eileen (Kelly), sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, her adored grandchildren and great-grandchildren, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing on Sunday at Keller’s Funeral Home, Nenagh from 4pm until 6pm followed by removal to St. Patrick’s Church, Puckane arriving at 7pm.

Funeral Mass on Monday at 12 noon followed by burial in Lisboney Cemetery, Nenagh.

Those who are unable to attend the Mass can watch the live stream service https://youtube.com/channel/UCPPFPlr7vpmqcoQc-C8_-Lw

Please continue to wear face masks in funeral home and church and no handshaking.