Maeve Lam, (née Morrissey), Clonmel and Clarinbridge

11 Davis Terrace, Clonmel, Co. Tipperary.

Peacefully at Kilcolgan Nursing Home, Clarinbridge, Co. Galway, surrounded by her loving family.

Predeceased by her sister Margaret and brother Willie. Sadly missed by her son Stephen and daughter Stephanie, daughter-in-law Sarjit and son-in-law Brendan, grandchildren Hugh, Jasmin and Laura, her brothers Eoin, Noel, Pat and Jimmy, her sisters Madeline and Jacinta, nieces, nephews, relatives and a large circle of friends. R.I.P.

Funeral for Maeve will be held in accordance with current Government and HSE guidelines.

Funeral Mass on Saturday 18th September at 1 p.m. in St. Peter’s and Paul’s Church, Clonmel. Burial afterwards in St. Patrick’s Cemetery, Clonmel. Family flowers only.

