Maeve Davis (nee Delahunty), Clonmel

Upper Gladstone Street, Clonmel.

Reposing at Fennessy’s Funeral Home this Tuesday evening from 5.30pm to 7.30pm with removal on Wednesday morning to Ss Peter & Paul’s church arriving at 10.50am for requiem mass at 11am which can be viewed on www.churchservices.tv/clonmelpeterpaul followed by cremation service at The Island Crematorium Ringaskiddy, Co.Cork at 2 o’clock.

In lieu of attendance messages of sympathy can be left in the condolence section on the RIP.ie website.

Family flowers only please.