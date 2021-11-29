Maeve Bane nee Murray, Borrisoleigh and Templemore

Borrisoleigh and Roscrea Road, Templemore.

Passed away peacefully on November 29th in the loving care of the nurses and staff of St Theresa’s Nursing Home, Thurles.

Beloved wife of Paddy and Mother of Brendan, Martha, Deirdre, John and Veronica.

Sadly missed by her sisters Helen and Carmel and her brother Sean, sister in law Ann and brother in law Bernard. Her daughters in law Anne and Bianca and sons in law Thomas, Tom and Alan. Dearly missed by her beloved grandchildren Gavin, Sean, Dylan, Oscar, Theo, Ciara, Callum, Aaron, Cillian, Aoife and relatives, neighbours and friends.

May her gentle soul rest in peace.

Requiem Mass on Thursday in the Church of the Sacred Heart Templemore at 12 noon. Interment in St. Joseph’s Cemetery afterwards.

Messages of condolence can be left at www.ejgrey.com

Family flowers only please.

Add Your Condolence Below

Please use the condolence box below. Your message will be held for review before being published. Enter your name as you wish it displayed, you are not required to fill in email subject, then press send.

If you are viewing this on the Tipp FM app, please visit our website to leave a condolence