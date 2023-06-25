Madge Kiely, Templemore

Church Street, Templemore, Co. Tipperary.

25th of June 2023, peacefully in the loving care of the Doctors, Nurses and Staff of Villa Marie Nursing Home, Roscrea.

Predeceased by her brother Noel.

Deeply regretted by her loving nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives, and friends.

May Madge rest in peace.

Reposing in Grey’s Funeral Home Templemore this Tuesday Evening from 3pm to 5pm.

Requiem Mass on Wednesday in the Church of the Sacred Heart, Templemore at 12 noon. Interment in Drom Old Cemetery afterwards.

Messages of condolence can be left at www.ejgrey.com.

The mass will be live streamed here: https://www.churchcamlive.ie/templemoreparish/.