Madeline O’Donnell nee Connolly, Roscrea

New Road, Roscrea.

Died peacefully at Villa Marie Nursing Home surrounded by her loving family on October 26th.

Pre-deceased by her husband Michael, brothers Fr. Martin, Jim, Danny and sister Sr. Teresa.

Deeply regretted by her daughters Brigid and Niamh, sons John, Dan and Eoghan, sons-in-law James and Fergal, daughters-in-law Sandra, Helen and Amanda, grandchildren Eoin, Ali, Aisling, Sarah, Aoibhinn, Luke and Abby, sisters Mary and Sr. Ann, nieces, nephews, relatives, good neighbours and many friends.

Reposing at Tierney’s Funeral Home on Wednesday from 5-7pm for family, relatives and close friends.Private removal on Thursday morning, arriving in St.Cronan’s Church for Funeral Mass at 12noon. Burial afterwards in the adjoining new cemetery.

Funeral Mass can be viewed on http://stcronanscluster.ie/

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu to Alzheimer’s Ireland if desired.

