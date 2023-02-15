Madeline Delehunty nee Shanahan, Horse and Jockey

Dromboe, Horse and Jockey, Thurles.

Predeceased by her husband Mike, brothers Billy and Michael.

Deeply regretted by her daughter Shelly, sons Adrian (and his wife Bridget) and Brian (and his partner Sarah), granddaughter Méabh, grandsons Michéal and Feidhlin, great-grandson Logan, sister Claire Ryan (Coolquill), brother Ned Shanahan (Athlone), sisters-in-law Marguerite and Helen, brother-in-law Tom, nieces, nephews, cousin Michael Shanahan, relatives, friends and neighbours.

Reposing in Hugh Ryan’s Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles on Thursday from 5pm to 7pm. Arriving at St Peter’s Church, Moycarkey, at 7.45pm.

Requiem Mass on Friday at 11.30am.

Burial afterwards in St Peter’s cemetery, Moycarkey.