Madeleine Carey nee O’Shea, Clerihan and Surrey

Cahir Road, Clerihan, Clonmel and formerly Surrey, England.

Madeleine passed away peacefully in the care of the staff of Waterford University Hospital on Sunday afternoon surrounded by her loving family.

Beloved wife and mother she will be sadly missed by her loving husband P.J., daughter Emma, sons Sean and Liam, grandchildren Saoirse and Conor, brothers Michael, Dennis and Phillip, sister Imelda, aunts Peggy and Eileen, daughters-in-law Andrea and Katie and Sean’s partner Laura, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, cousins, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

May She Rest in Peace

Reposing at her home (Eircode E91 V670) on Tuesday afternoon from 4pm to 7pm.

Removal on Wednesday to St Michael’s Church, Clerihan. Funeral Mass on arrival at 12 noon.

Burial will take place afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired to South Tipperary Hospice Movement.

www.sthm.org/donate.html

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a h-Anam Dílis

Messages of condolence may be left on the Condons Funeral Directors Facebook page.