Mabel McCutcheon, Latteragh & Nenagh

Mabel McCutcheon

Late of Latteragh & Melrose, Nenagh. In the care of the staff at Ashlawn Nursing Home.

Predeceased by her parents John & Francis McCutcheon, sister Ruby and nephew Ivan. Sadly missed by her loving sisters Phyllis & Maude, brother in law Jim, Nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Reposing at her Niece’s home at Ballintotty, Nenagh (E45 DP04) this Sunday.

Remains arriving at St.Mary’s Church of Ireland, Nenagh on Monday for Funeral Service at 3 o’clock.

Followed by private Cremation.

No handshakes and please wear face coverings during the reposing.

“Safe in the arms of Jesus”

