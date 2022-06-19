M.B Burke Nee Cleary, Nenagh

Ardcroney, Nenagh.

M.B. passed away peacefully in the wonderful care of Nenagh Manor Nursing Home, June 19th 2022.

Predeceased by her beloved husband John, her brother Tommy and son-in-law Bill.

Deeply regretted by her loving daughters Kay Guest, Helen Killilea (Kilrickle), Noelle Darcy, Marie Younge (Toomevara), her brother Paddy and sister Madge, her sons-in-law Aidan, Ger and Ned, and her grandchildren Keith, Siobhan, Noel, Tara, Lynda, Eimear, Alan, Lorraine, Sharon, Leanne and her great-grandchildren Kyle and Alinah, her nieces and nephews, cousins, relatives and friends.

Rest In Peace

Reposing at Ryan’s Funeral Home, Nenagh on Monday 20th June from 5pm to 7.30 pm.

Funeral mass in St. Flannan’s Church, Ardcroney on Tuesday at 12pm followed by burial in Ardcroney New Cemetery.