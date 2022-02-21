Luke Hally, Clonmel

Graigue, Springmount, Clonmel.

Died on 20th February peacefully at Tipperary University Hospital (Pre-deceased by his wife Kathleen who died in January).

Sadly missed by his loving daughters Annette and Jenny, sons Patrick, Luke and Seamus, daughter-in-law Cherry, grandchildren, sisters Sr Catherine and Sr Joan of the Holy Rosary, sisters-in-law Anne and Mary, nephews, nieces, relatives and his many friends.

Reposing at O’Donoghue’s Funeral Home on Tuesday evening from 5.30pm to 7.30pm.

Luke’s Funeral Cortège will arrive at St. Michael’s Church, Clerihan on Wednesday at 11.50am for Requiem Mass at 12noon, which can be viewed on St. Michael’s Church, Clerihan Facebook Page.

Burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery

Family flowers only, donations if desired to Friends of Tipperary University Hospital.

