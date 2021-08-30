Lucy Tuohy nee O’Connor, Coalbrook and Inagh

Hill House , Coalbrook, Thurles and formerly Inagh, Co Clare.

Peacefully at her home in Coalbrook.

Reposing at her home on Monday from 5pm to 9pm.

Removal on Tuesday to the Church Of The Assumption Ballingarry for Funeral Mass at 11.30am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations if desired to South Tipperary Hospice. Messages of sympathy can be sent to [email protected]

