Lucy Cleary nee Brett, Clonmel

Croan, Coleville Road, Clonmel.

Died unexpectedly on November 5th at Bon’s Secours Hospital, Cork, surrounded by her children. Pre-deceased by her husband Jim and brothers Noel, Paul and Gary. Deeply missed by her children Marie, Peter, Aisling and James, sister Phylis and brother Paddy, grandchildren, sons and daughter in law, brothers and sisters in law and close family and friends.

Reposing at O’Donoghue’s Funeral Home on Tuesday evening from 7pm to 8pm. Funeral arriving at S.S. Peter & Paul’s Church on Wednesday at 12.50pm for Requiem Mass at 1pm which can be viewed on www.churchservices.tv/clonmelpeterpaul followed by burial in Rathgormack Cemetery Co Waterford.

Those who wish leave a personal message of Condolence can do so by clicking on the link below.

Add Your Condolence Below

Please use the condolence box below. Your message will be held for review before being published. Enter your name as you wish it displayed, you are not required to fill in email subject, then press send.

If you are viewing this on the Tipp FM app, please visit our website to leave a condolence