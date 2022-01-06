Louise O’Neill Dalton, Carrick on Suir and Leamybrien

Late of Seskin, Carrick Beg, Carrick on Suir and formerly of Glendalligan, Lemybrien, Co Waterford.

Died 6th January 2022

Deeply regretted by her loving children Colin and Nicola, sister’s Ber and Jackie, brother’s Anthony, Billy, David, Raphael, Marcus and Norman, grandchildren AJ, Aaron, Grace, Flynn and Kylian, son-in-law David, daughter-in-law Donna, brother-in-law, sister’s-in-law, nieces nephews, relatives and friend’s.

May she rest in peace.

Reposing at the Fitzpatrick residence, Seskin on Friday from 5.30pm to 7pm.

Arriving at St Mollerans Church Carrick Beg on Saturday for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by burial in St Mary’s Cemetery .

The Mass can be viewed on https://churchmedia.ie/st-mollerans-parish-church/

