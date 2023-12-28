Louise (Louie) Lee, Nenagh

Melrose Nenagh & late of Limerick City

Peacefully surrounded by her family on 27th Dec 2023. In the tender care of the Matron & staff at Nenagh Manor Nursing home Nenagh. Predeceased by her beloved husband Frank Lee & her sister Peggy. Will be sadly missed by her loving daughters Ann and Jennifer (Diskin). Grandchildren Maeve & Henry, sisters Doreen & Pat. Son in law Paul, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives , neighbours and friends. May Louie Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Ryans Funeral home Nenagh this Friday from 6 o’c to 7.30 o’c. Her remains will arrive at St.Marys of the Rosary Church Nenagh on Saturday for Requiem mass at 11 o’c. Livestream of the mass can be viewed on nenaghparish.ie Followed by burial in Lisboney New Cemetery