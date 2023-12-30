Louis Murphy, Borrisokane & Co. Kildare

Towerhill, Borrisokane & Formerly of St Brigids’s Terrace, Clane, Co. Kildare.

29th December 2023.

Louis, a devoted father, grandfather and great grandfather, passed away peacefully after a short illness so bravely borne in Milford Hospice surrounded by his loving family.

Predeceased by his wife lna, son Richard and brother Kevin, he will be sadly missed by his loving daughters Gemma Nevin and Sandra Markham sons Jim, Damian and Stephen, brothers Tony, Willie and Noel, sisters Moira, Josie and Monica, his sons in law, daughters in law, grandchildren, great grandchild and all his extended family and friends.

May He Rest In Peace.

Reposing on Sunday evening December 31st at Sullivan’s Funeral Home Main Street Borrisokane from 4pm to 6pm.

Funeral arriving on Monday morning to SS Peter & Paul’s Church Borrisokane at 10:15 am for mass at 10:30 am. Burial afterwards in Mainham Cemetery, Clane, Co, Kildare.

Family flowers only please donations in lieu to Milford Hospice Care Team.

House private Monday morning please.