Louis McKelvey, Roscrea

17 Sheehane, Roscrea

Peacefully at home surrounded by his loving wife and 8 children.

Pre-deceased by his mother Babs, brother Anthony and his grand-daughter Taylor Louise.

Deeply missed by his loving wife Mary, sons Conor, Philip, Damien, James and Paul, daughters Cathriona, Louise and Mary, their husbands, wife’s and partners Louise, Andrew, Richie, Nikki, Éamonn, Elaine, Steven and Maeve, his sisters Mag and Trish, brothers Bobby and Pat, grandchildren Lee, Sarah, Madison, Andy, Kate, Ben, Laoise Mai, Evan, Noah, Jack, Caitlin, Eve, Ria and Robyn, nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends.

Rest in Peace.

Reposing in Tierney’s Funeral Home on Friday evening from 5pm to 8pm.

Removal on Saturday morning at 11.30am arriving in St.Cronan’s Church for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in the adjoining new cemetery.

Family flowers only please donations if desired to The Milford Hospice.

House Strictly Private Please.

Mass will be livestreamed on: stcronanscluster.ie