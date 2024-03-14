Loughlin (Lottie) Doran, Thurles

Archerstown, Thurles.

Peacefully surrounded by his loving family, in the wonderful care of the staff of Tipperary University Hospital, Medical 2B.

Predeceased by his parents John and Margaret and sister Chris.

Deeply regretted by his devoted wife Nora (née Fogarty, Leugh), daughters Margaret and Mary, sons John and Peter, grandchildren, brother Paddy, sons-in-law Freek and Conal, daughter-in-law Sinead, nieces, nephews, brother-in-law Michael Fogarty, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing in Hugh Ryan’s Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles on Friday from 5pm to 8pm.

Arriving at St Kevin’s Church Littleton on Saturday at 11am for Requiem Mass at 11.30am.

Burial afterwards in St Mary’s Old Cemetery, Holycross.