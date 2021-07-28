Lorraine Ludden (nee Kearney), Taunton, London & Templemore

Lorraine Ludden (Née Kearney)

Taunton, England, formerly of Kilburn, London and Templemore. Passed away after a long illness on the 20th July 2021.

Lorraine, the daughter of the late Maureen and John Kearney of Thurles and Templemore, will be sadly missed by her daughter Siobhán, partner Martin, brother John, her wider family and very many friends.

Requiem mass will occur on Thursday 5th August 3.30pm in Taunton, England, please contact the Quantock Funeral Services, Taunton for details.

Family flowers only please.

Donations in memory of Lorraine if desired for Sure (Beacon Centre Musgrove Park Hospital).

