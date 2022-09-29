Lisa McCusker (Née Birney), Roscrea

13 Roslands, Roscrea

Peacefully in the care of Milford Hospice, Limerick.

Deeply regretted by her loving husband Peter, sons Peter Jnr, Kevin and Mason, her father John, sister Sharon, brothers Joseph, John and David, nieces, nephews, relatives, good neighbours and many friends.

Reposing in Tierney’s Funeral Home, Roscrea on Friday evening from 6pm to 8pm.

Removal on Saturday morning at 11,.30am arriving in St. Cronan’s church, Roscrea for Funeral Mass at 12.00 noon.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining new cemetery.

Family flowers only, please, donations if desired to Milford Hospice

Due to works at the Funeral home, there will be limited parking available.

URL for Mass: www.stcronanscluster.ie