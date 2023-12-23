Linda Ryan, Nenagh

Linda Ryan

Benedine, Nenagh, Co. Tipperary.

The death has occurred of Linda Ryan late of Benedine Nenagh. Peacefully on Dec 22nd. Predeceased by her beloved father Paddy & her partner Ger Sherlock. Deeply regretted by her loving mother May. Uncles & aunts. Cousins relatives neighbours and friends. May Linda Rest In Peace.

Remains arriving to St.Marys of the Rosary Church Nenagh this Sunday (Christmas Eve) for Requiem Mass at 1 O’c. Livestream of this mass can be viewed on nenaghparish.ie Followed by burial immediately afterwards in Lisboney New Cemetery.