Lily Keating nee Egan, Grange

Dorney’s Well, Grange, Ardfinnan.

Lily passed away unexpectedly but peacefully at Tipperary University Hospital. She will be deeply regretted by her loving husband Joe, sons Donal and William, daughters Marie and Joanne, grandchildren Ellie, Evan, Luke, Muireann and Liam, brother Paddy, sister Maureen, sons in law Pat and Paddy daughter in law Nicola, sister in law, brothers in law, nephews, nieces, extended family neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Costigan’s Funeral Home Cahir on Sunday evening from 5pm to 7pm.

Arriving to St. Nicohlas’ Church Grange on Monday for Funeral Mass at 11.30am with burial afterwards in the new cemetery Grange.

Family flowers only please donations if desired to a charity of your choice.

House private please.