Lily (Elizabeth) Quigley (Nee Cahill), Clonmel

Kilmore, Clonmel, Co Tipperary.

17th October 2023 peacefully at her residence.

Predeceased by her husband Willie (William) and her parents Edmond and Eveleen Cahill.

Deeply regretted by her daughter Yvonne (Eve), son Aidan, her sisters Sr Rita Cahill C.P. (London), Kathleen Slattery (Rosegreen), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives, Neighbours and friends.

May she Rest in Peace.

Reposing at O’Donoghue’s Funeral Home, Kickham Street, Clonmel (E91pk19) on Sunday evening 22nd October from 5pm to 7pm.

Lily’s Funeral will arrive at Holycross Abbey, Holycross, Thurles (Eircode E41PH01) on Monday for Requiem Mass at 11.30am which can be viewed on www.churchservices.tv/holycrossabbey followed by burial in the adjoining Cemetery.